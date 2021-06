DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - A museum is honoring a local hero is offering free admissions for its 2021 season.

The Ernie Pyle World War II museum is located in Dana, Indiana.

Pyle was a newspaper correspondent in Japan during World War II. The museum includes the 1851 farmhouse Pyle was born in and several stores written by him.

He was killed while covering the war in Japan in 1945.

