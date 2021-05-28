Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A murder, missing person report, and a 2012 fire - the history around Michael Wilson leading to his mother's homicide investigation

We are learning more about a southern Vigo County homicide. Court documents filed on Friday offer new details about what happened.

Posted: May 28, 2021 3:26 PM
Updated: May 28, 2021 4:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a southern Vigo County homicide. Court documents filed on Friday offer new details about what happened.

Police have charged 40-year-old Michael Wilson for the murder of his mother, 72-year-old Gayle Wilson. Wilson was arrested on Thursday night in Owen County. 

Below you'll find a timeline including what happened with the murder investigation, a missing person report from earlier in the month, and a 2012 fire that left Michael Wilson's father dead.

LINK | See our original story here

May 27 - 9:43 am, concerned family and a 911 call
A family member told police they had not heard from Gayle since the day before, Wednesday, May 26, at 4 pm.

That family member reported to police they went to the home on 7755 South Carlisle Street in southern Vigo County to check on Gayle.

The family member found her dead inside her bedroom and immediately called 911. The family member told dispatchers they believed Michael Wilson, Gayle's son, killed her and that her Subaru Outback was missing.

May 27 - The Investigation
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrived and made sure the home was secure, finding Gayle dead in the bedroom. The detectives contacted the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office to obtain a search warrant.

While searching the home, police said they found Gayle's cell phone with unopened text messages dated back to the day before, around 1:00 pm. Police also said they found a medication planner that separates pills for AM and PM. The documents claim she took her morning medicine but not her evening medicine. A daily journal Gayle kept also did not have any entry for May 26.

Michael Wilson quickly became a person of interest for police. The sheriff's office shared Michael Wilson's photo and a description of Gayle's vehicle with the media in an attempt to locate him.

The evening of May 27 - Michael Wilson Arrested and Charged
On Thursday evening, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office says a call was made to Indiana DNR and the Owen County Sheriff's Office.Michael+Wilson%27s+most+recent+mugshot+following+murder+charges+involving+his+mother The caller told dispatchers Wilson and the Subaru was in the Owen-Putnam State Forest.

Responding police did not immediately find Wilson in the park. Officers and deputies continued their search and later found and arrested him without further incident.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail and charged with murder and auto theft.

May 1 - The Missing Person Report
According to court documents, while investigating Gayle's murder, police learned Michael Wilson was entered into the system as a missing person on May 1. At the time, Gayle told police Michael had severe mental health issues and was not taking his medication.

According to the documents, Gayle told police a person with a Terre Haute nutrition shop told Michael he needed to stop taking his medicine because "it was not good for him."

Police said they pinged Michael's cell phone, showing him somewhere near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

According to a calendar detectives found in the kitchen on May 27, Michael returned home on May 14.

A 2012 housefire
This incident is not the first time Michael Wilson has been involved in an investigation with police.

In 2012, police said he set his family's home on fire where his father, Larry "Mike" Wilson, was found unconscious in the garage. He died at some point during the incident due to heart problems.

WTHI+File+Photo+of+a+2012+house+fire+that+ended+in+Larry+%27Mike%27+Wilson%27s+deathThis is the same home where police investigated the death of Gayle on May 27.

"It was fully engulfed in flames when we pulled up," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said, "They were able to locate him, the son. He struggled with officers. He had gasoline on him and blood. They were able to get him into custody and bring him out."

Sheriff Plasse was with the Terre Haute Police Department at the time of the 2012 fire.

We reached out to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office regarding Michael Wilson's charges and sentencing in the 2012 fire. Here's what they told us.

"In regards to the 2012 incident, he was charged with Arson. Mr. Wilson entered into the Adult Mental Health Court program and was supervised by the Court and Hamilton Center for four (4) years. He successfully completed that program and was released in 2016."

The prosecutor's office also shared information about Wilson's criminal history.

"Mr. Wilson had two misdemeanor cases prior to the arson case in 2012, a 2006 Public Intoxication in Monroe County and a Drunk Driving case from Tippecanoe County in 2003. His only other criminal cases are two new arrests within the last year. One is 84H01-2008-CM-001070, where he is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct. The second is in 84D03-2008-F6-002740, where he is charged with Residential Entry and Theft."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Battery at Walmart

Image

That email or text might look like it's from the State of Illinois, but officials warn of a new scam

Image

Sullivan man arrested, accused of sex crimes against a child

Image

Friday: Scattered showers and maybe a thundershower. Breezy and turning cooler. High: 69°

Image

Edgewood ends West Vigo season

Image

South Vermillion Softball Claims Their 4th Straight Sectional Title

Image

South Vermillion wins softball sectional title on walk-off

Image

Will Staal leaving THS

Image

Dillion taking over at THN

Image

Local gym makes an economic rebound

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1379197

Reported Deaths: 25101
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55246610261
DuPage916581296
Will764721012
Lake679411003
Kane59088788
Winnebago33752489
Madison30769522
McHenry28983290
St. Clair28072517
Peoria23358328
Champaign20925148
Sangamon18970237
McLean18448182
Tazewell17118298
Rock Island15176320
Kankakee14397213
Kendall1320996
LaSalle12694247
Macon10909206
DeKalb10026120
Vermilion9892135
Adams8596124
Williamson7500133
Whiteside7186172
Boone677575
Ogle616283
Grundy595276
Clinton577590
Coles572799
Knox5607152
Jackson507064
Henry505069
Livingston486787
Stephenson480184
Woodford479779
Macoupin475987
Effingham474372
Franklin450776
Marion4491116
Jefferson4405121
Monroe436894
Lee418452
Randolph414586
Fulton402359
Logan393562
Morgan391682
Christian377073
Montgomery376974
Bureau375782
Fayette319655
Perry319260
Iroquois307466
McDonough289050
Jersey270650
Douglas259834
Saline258555
Lawrence240725
Shelby231237
Union226440
Crawford213326
Bond208024
Cass200427
Ford183348
Jo Daviess182424
Warren182347
Clark182233
Wayne180253
Pike179953
Hancock178131
Carroll176436
Richland175940
Edgar174140
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162128
De Witt155628
Mason153045
Piatt151914
Clay148643
Mercer148634
Johnson146115
Greene144833
Massac135440
Wabash135012
Cumberland129719
Menard124112
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7236
Pulaski6957
Stark64324
Edwards57412
Henderson52714
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4841
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL10
Unassigned02383

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 742353

Reported Deaths: 13583
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1016881760
Lake54864994
Allen41321685
St. Joseph36681557
Hamilton36102410
Elkhart29129449
Tippecanoe22650222
Vanderburgh22458398
Porter19158320
Johnson18194382
Hendricks17456316
Clark13098192
Madison12871340
Vigo12538251
LaPorte12256219
Monroe12042172
Delaware10867189
Howard10142222
Kosciusko9554117
Hancock8446142
Bartholomew8122156
Warrick7823155
Floyd7713179
Grant7164175
Wayne7114199
Boone6823102
Morgan6665140
Dubois6186117
Marshall6176114
Cass5946107
Dearborn586178
Henry5845106
Noble573285
Jackson506174
Shelby498296
Lawrence4661121
Gibson441592
Harrison438373
DeKalb435585
Clinton432353
Montgomery428189
Whitley402440
Huntington398880
Steuben394557
Miami387868
Jasper379552
Knox374590
Putnam367660
Wabash358281
Adams343955
Ripley343470
Jefferson332982
White322653
Daviess300199
Wells293681
Decatur288192
Fayette283863
Greene283585
Posey272634
LaGrange270971
Scott268355
Clay262547
Randolph243582
Washington243233
Spencer233431
Jennings232849
Starke224655
Fountain215846
Sullivan212642
Owen207356
Jay199231
Fulton197841
Carroll191920
Orange187254
Perry185837
Rush174725
Vermillion171444
Franklin169335
Tipton164645
Parke147516
Pike136434
Blackford135332
Pulaski118246
Newton110835
Brown103141
Crawford101616
Benton99314
Martin90715
Warren82915
Switzerland8018
Union72510
Ohio57711
Unassigned0416