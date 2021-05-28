A murder, missing person report, and a 2012 fire - the history around Michael Wilson leading to his mother's homicide investigation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a southern Vigo County homicide. Court documents filed on Friday offer new details about what happened.

Police have charged 40-year-old Michael Wilson for the murder of his mother, 72-year-old Gayle Wilson. Wilson was arrested on Thursday night in Owen County.

Below you'll find a timeline including what happened with the murder investigation, a missing person report from earlier in the month, and a 2012 fire that left Michael Wilson's father dead.

LINK | See our original story here

May 27 - 9:43 am, concerned family and a 911 call

A family member told police they had not heard from Gayle since the day before, Wednesday, May 26, at 4 pm.

That family member reported to police they went to the home on 7755 South Carlisle Street in southern Vigo County to check on Gayle.

The family member found her dead inside her bedroom and immediately called 911. The family member told dispatchers they believed Michael Wilson, Gayle's son, killed her and that her Subaru Outback was missing.

May 27 - The Investigation

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrived and made sure the home was secure, finding Gayle dead in the bedroom. The detectives contacted the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office to obtain a search warrant.

While searching the home, police said they found Gayle's cell phone with unopened text messages dated back to the day before, around 1:00 pm. Police also said they found a medication planner that separates pills for AM and PM. The documents claim she took her morning medicine but not her evening medicine. A daily journal Gayle kept also did not have any entry for May 26.

Michael Wilson quickly became a person of interest for police. The sheriff's office shared Michael Wilson's photo and a description of Gayle's vehicle with the media in an attempt to locate him.

The evening of May 27 - Michael Wilson Arrested and Charged

On Thursday evening, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office says a call was made to Indiana DNR and the Owen County Sheriff's Office. The caller told dispatchers Wilson and the Subaru was in the Owen-Putnam State Forest.

Responding police did not immediately find Wilson in the park. Officers and deputies continued their search and later found and arrested him without further incident.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail and charged with murder and auto theft.

May 1 - The Missing Person Report

According to court documents, while investigating Gayle's murder, police learned Michael Wilson was entered into the system as a missing person on May 1. At the time, Gayle told police Michael had severe mental health issues and was not taking his medication.

According to the documents, Gayle told police a person with a Terre Haute nutrition shop told Michael he needed to stop taking his medicine because "it was not good for him."

Police said they pinged Michael's cell phone, showing him somewhere near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

According to a calendar detectives found in the kitchen on May 27, Michael returned home on May 14.

A 2012 housefire

This incident is not the first time Michael Wilson has been involved in an investigation with police.

In 2012, police said he set his family's home on fire where his father, Larry "Mike" Wilson, was found unconscious in the garage. He died at some point during the incident due to heart problems.

This is the same home where police investigated the death of Gayle on May 27.

"It was fully engulfed in flames when we pulled up," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said, "They were able to locate him, the son. He struggled with officers. He had gasoline on him and blood. They were able to get him into custody and bring him out."

Sheriff Plasse was with the Terre Haute Police Department at the time of the 2012 fire.

We reached out to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office regarding Michael Wilson's charges and sentencing in the 2012 fire. Here's what they told us.

"In regards to the 2012 incident, he was charged with Arson. Mr. Wilson entered into the Adult Mental Health Court program and was supervised by the Court and Hamilton Center for four (4) years. He successfully completed that program and was released in 2016."

The prosecutor's office also shared information about Wilson's criminal history.

"Mr. Wilson had two misdemeanor cases prior to the arson case in 2012, a 2006 Public Intoxication in Monroe County and a Drunk Driving case from Tippecanoe County in 2003. His only other criminal cases are two new arrests within the last year. One is 84H01-2008-CM-001070, where he is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct. The second is in 84D03-2008-F6-002740, where he is charged with Residential Entry and Theft."