A multi-million dollar investment is officially coming to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is about to see a quarter-billion-dollar investment into the community.

This comes after a unanimous vote by the council to approve the Steel Dynamics economic revitalization request. The company requested a 10-year tax abatement, and the council granted it Tuesday night.

Steel Dynamics is an American Steel Production Company based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Now the company is making its presence known by expanding into Vigo County.

With Tuesday's council approval, the new project will bring a $231 million dollar investment to the community.

Additionally, the plan is to bring 84 well-paying jobs with annual salaries above $80,000. The hope is to fill a majority of these jobs by Vigo County residents. There will also be several dozen construction jobs available in the coming months.

The council says they are excited to see this positive investment impact Vigo County for the better….

"Obviously, when are local people get to work [it is a good thing]," Aaron Loudermilk, the president of the Vigo County Council said. "They live here. They spend the money here and the money goes back into the community. I always feel better about a project when the work is staying here locally.

Team members say they hope to break ground as soon as possible. The goal is to finish construction by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Also, at Tuesday's meeting, couincl members discussed county employee compensation.

Some county employees had spoken out, saying they weren't getting the pay they deserved for the work they were putting in.

County leaders are now looking at options and seeing how the current firm handles employee compensation assessments. The council is considering going with a new company in the future.

Tuesday, the county commissioners requested a compensation study for a new firm, Baker Tilly. But that request was denied in a close 4-3 council vote.

This doesn't mean the council cannot move forward with this new firm in the future. But they say they need more information before making a final decision.

"This is something that employees desperately want figured out," Loudermilk said. "They want to have a system in place that they feel confident that they are being fairly and adequately compensated for the work that they do. It is something we need to get done in the near term."

Council members will dive deeper into this topic at future meetings. The next meeting is on Tuesday, October 12, at the Vigo County Annex.