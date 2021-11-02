A multi-million dollar expansion project may be coming to Vigo County soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-million dollar investment may be coming to Vigo County soon.

Tuesday evening, Great Dane of Terre Haute proposed a 50 million dollar expansion project to the Vigo County Council.

The proposed $50 million dollar Great Dane facility expansion project is a big undertaking with several key components. One of the biggest goals of the project is to bring dozens of new high-paying jobs to the local community.

Great Dane is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in the nation. And now the Vigo County location is looking to expand.

"This is exciting for me," Matthew Johnson, the Plant Manager at Great Dane of Terre Haute said. "I've done these types of projects before and that's probably the most exciting part is being able to bring something new [to the community]."

Johnson introduced the county council to the potential expansion at Tuesday night's Vigo County Sunshine Meeting. He says a project like this in his home community means a lot to him.

"It's where I live," he said. "It's where my employees live. So if I can improve the quality of life for them it helps with the whole operation."

Johnson says there are two main aspects of the production at Great Dane: Assembly and fabrication.

The proposed project is to take all nine Great Dane facilities nationwide and bring all fabrication operations to Vigo County.

"It's just exciting to have an industry go all in and want to put everything under one building in one location," Aaron Loudermilk, the president of the Vigo County Council, said.

The $50 million dollar project would bring 125 new jobs with an average of $25 per hour to the local community. There will also be dozens of construction job opportunities available with a prioritization on using local workers.

Although this is a big undertaking, county officials say they are hopeful a project like this will succeed.

"It's always great to have big projects like this," Loudermilk said. "I mean $50 million dollars is a lot of money. It's just a huge investment. Anything we can get in terms of getting jobs that are skilled jobs, so we can hopefully get those individuals in the workforce and have a job that has a good standard of living for them is always a benefit to this community, and I look to support those things."

The council will meet at the Vigo County Annex next tuesday for further discussion on the project. This will be at 5 in the evening and the public is welcome to attend.