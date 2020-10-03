A motorcycle ride fundraiser was held for a child battling cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A motorcycle ride was held Saturday to support a local 8-year-old boy fighting for his life.

His name is Carter G and he's battling cancer.

Bethesda Gardens in Terre Haute put on this fundraiser for his travel and medical expenses.

He's currently in Texas right now undergoing experimental treatments.

Back here in the Valley there was a silent auction, bike show, and live music.

"Not only do we serve seniors were serving the whole community and by doing that we're fulfilling our whole company motto," said Heidi Weise the director of sales and marketing.

If you weren't able to come to this fundraiser but still want to support Carter G, just visit the Bethesda Gardens Facebook page.