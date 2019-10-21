Clear

A man named Tupac Shakur was arrested in Tennessee for meth possession and other charges

Police in Tennessee arrested a man named Tupac A. Shakur, 40, after they say he pulled a knife on them and was found with methamphetamine.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Police in Tennessee arrested a man named Tupac A. Shakur, 40, after they say he pulled a knife on them and was found with methamphetamine.

Officers with the Johnson City Police Department, about 25 minutes from Bristol, received calls Friday about Shakur, who had active warrants for his arrest from another department, according to a news release from Johnson City police.

When officers arrived, they saw a car with Shakur inside. Officers attempted to arrest Shakur, but he pulled away and reached for his waistband, the release said.

Shakur then turned toward officers with a knife before officers took him down. Officers found a syringe and baggies of meth on Shakur, the release said.

Shakur was charged with aggravated assault, simple meth possession and having unlawful drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $18,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon, the release said.

It was not clear Sunday whether Shakur has legal representation.

Shakur shares the same name, even the same middle initial, as the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who was killed in September 1996 at age 25.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain Tapers Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU celebrates 90-years of radio at the school

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute restaurant announces it will close its doors

Image

Assisted living facility holds chili cook-off

Image

Five generations: Baesler's celebrates 125-years of service

Image

One hospitalized in single-vehicle Vigo County crash

Image

Terre Haute church sponsors anti-casino billboards around the city

Image

800 jobs and over $160 million: Casino expert discusses a new study ahead of Vigo County vote

Image

Extended Interviews - The Casino Question

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival