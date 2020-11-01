A man is dead after a Knox County Deputy hit him with his patrol car

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A Vincennes man is dead after a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy hit him with his patrol car.

Indiana State Police say it happened Saturday around 9 pm. The deputy was responding to a crash in the area of US Highway 41 and Cottonwood Lane.

They say Kenneth W. McGiffen, 68-year-old, had crashed into a tree and a fence.

As the Deputy approached Hess Road to respond to the call, McGriffen stepped into his lane. The deputy tried to brake but couldn't avoid hitting the man.

Investigators say McGriffen died at the accident.