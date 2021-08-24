A man and his heat wand - keeping student athletes safe in extreme temperatures

WEST TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA (WTHI) - Storm team 10 informed us there is yet another heat advisory set for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon's heat index values were above 100 degrees, and that's prime hours for after-school sports.

High schools all over the Wabash Valley have regulations set in place to handle practices and competitions in this extreme heat.

News 10 spoke with West Vigo High School athletic trainer, David Hassler about those regulations.

The athletic department's whole heat protocol is based on the reading of Hassler's Sling Psychrometer, or as he likes to call it a heat-wand.

"Our heat protocol takes into account the relative humidity of a specific area as well as the ambient air temperature," Hassler said.

He waves the wand in the air for approximately 60 seconds to get a reading of those two factors.

Then, he takes the two values and puts them into his heat index calculator to come up with the relative heat index of a surface.

He takes different readings for the turf, tennis courts, track, and so forth.

This is because each surface reflects the heat back at you differently, and requires different protocols.

Concrete reflects the heat up, so you're going to see higher readings on the tennis courts rather than the grass fields.

Hassler says one of the biggest sports to watch out for is football because the plastic pads enclose heat, among many other factors.

"Not only that...you got athletes of different sizes, different demographics, different conditioning levels, and that all plays a role in how your body is able to dissipate the heat."

Hassler says in order to perform and stay safe athletes need to listen to their bodies and properly fuel and hydrate.