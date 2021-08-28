A major car crash claims the lives of two individuals

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Illinois (WTHI) - A Saturday morning car crash claims the lives of two individuals.

Illinois state police say this happened 5:55 AM on Saturday at Illinois Route 1 in Lawrence County.

In a preliminary investigation, police say a 19-year old male from Clay City, Illinois crossed the centerline near East Lawrence Avenue.

This resulted in a head-on collision which turned into a vehicle fire.

The second vehicle is said to be driven by a 57-year old male from Pflugerville, Texas.

Both individuals were pronounced dead on scene.

The names of the individuals have not been released yet.

We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.