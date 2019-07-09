TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is working to help give area young people an edge.

The Hamilton Center has been awarded a $220,000 grant.

That money will help start a program called The Life Project.

It will teach young people in Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties a variety of skills to become a successful adult.

Those skills range from cooking and cleaning, learning to fill out job applications, preparing for interviews and learning maintenance around the house.

Last month, the Indiana Youth Institute released a comprehensive annual report on child well being.

It showed several positive areas for children in the Hoosier state, but there's still work to be done.

That's why those that the Hamilton Center said they took that data into consideration when apply ling for the grant

Stacie Amerman works at the Hamilton Center.

She said it's important to make sure kids aren't missing out on important life skills.

"The schools have lost the programming for like a home ec class, and a lot of the parents aren't able to, or teaching these kind of skills at home anymore, so we felt like there's a huge need here, and why not you know provide this to our community because it's so beneficial," said Amerman.

It's a 10-week course that starts in early September.

Applications are currently being accepted.

If you're interested in applying for the program, you can contact the Hamilton Center.