'A lot of our businesses downstate are overlooked by our state...' Small businesses in Illinois can apply for part of $300 million grant

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Small businesses in six Illinois counties can apply for $300 million in grant money thanks to a new community program.

The Business Navigator Alliance officially launched its Community Navigator Program. The program assists Illinois' small business owners, especially those hit hard during the pandemic.

It will help small businesses apply for state grants they usually wouldn't have the resources to apply for.

Leaders of the program hope it can help bring money to counties in the southern portion of the state.

"A lot of our businesses downstate are overlooked by our state, so we really want to give them a fighting chance," Jennifer Bishop, the Executive Director for the Marshall Chamber Of Commerce, said.

Find more information about the program here.