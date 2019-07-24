3rd grade student creates pillows for cancer patients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Abbi Zamani knows the hardships that cancer patients face all too well.

Her mother, Carli, is currently undergoing treatment at Hux Cancer Center in Terre Haute.

Zamani is creating pillows with the hope of spreading a little bit of joy and comfort around the infusion room.

“I like to let people know that I love them and that they can beat cancer,” Zamani said.

With the help of her grandma, Zamani has sewn more than 50 pillows for the patients at Hux Cancer Center. She said her goal is to create over 100.

Amanda Mouck is a registered nurse at Hux. She said patients now bring Abbi’s pillows with them to each treatment.

“It melts your heart,” Mouck said. “Especially someone so young who has so much kindness and empathy and compassion in their heart, and wanting to take her time to make these for the patients.”

Mouck said a lot of kids can learn from Zamani's kindness.

Zamani will be a third-grade student at Van Duhn Elementary School this fall. She said she plans to continue making pillows even once she's back in school.

Mouck said the community can make donations to Hux. She said hats and gloves have previously been donated, but Abbi is the first person to donate pillows. She said for those who wish to donate to visit the receptionist on the second floor. Then, ask to speak to an infusion room nurse, and the nurse will distribute the items for you.