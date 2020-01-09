‘A lot of infants don't reach their 1st birthday…’ Tips to prevent birth defects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The CDC says a baby is born with a birth defect every 4 1/2 minutes in the United States.

That accounts for about 120,000 babies each year.

The Indiana State Department of Health says birth defects are the second leading cause of infant deaths in the state.

Not all birth defects can be prevented, but an expecting mother can take a number of steps to reduce risk.

January is national birth defects prevention month.

Dr. Fatima Hina is an OBGYN at Regional Hospital.

She shares why education around this topic is necessary.

"A lot of infants don't reach their 1st birthday by 12 months of age," Hina said.

She says it's important to identify why a woman may be at risk of poor prenatal outcome.

"Identify medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, smoking, substance abuse and provide optimal care during pregnancy, ideally actually before pregnancy,” Hina shared.

Jessica Ashley is a perinatal nurse navigator.

She works closely with expecting mothers to ensure a successful pregnancy.

"We teach them about breastfeeding, safe sleep, what to take and not to take during pregnancy. We do smoking cessation talk. We can provide them with resources in the community. We work on substance abuse. Anything that's really going to give us a good outcome for pregnancy," Ashley said.

The Indiana Department of Health reports about 2,500 babies are born with a birth defect each year.

"The most common birth defects that we notice are related to cardiac defect and neural defect,” Hina stated.

Doctors say working toward a healthy lifestyle can help expecting mothers to reduce their risk.

"Have them on folic acid supplementation. They're taking their prenatal vitamins. They are on the adequate medication that is safe during pregnancy,” Hina explained.

These steps are all to ensure healthy moms and healthy babies

Infant mortality is a top issue for Governor Holcomb and his administration.

Holcomb has set a priority to have the lowest infant mortality rate in the Midwest by 2024.