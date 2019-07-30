Clear

A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Vigo Virtual Success Academy holds first open house meeting about the new school option.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 9:34 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The superintendent at Vigo County Schools, Dr. Rob Haworth, has been having community meetings for the past 2 months. That's where he talks about the schools budget, what they're looking at in the future, and about their new virtual school.
Which, at the community, meetings would get some bad backlash, but Tuesday night, it was standing room only at the virtual school open house.

Students and their families piled into Booker T Washington high school Tuesday night to learn more about the alternative school option Vigo County now has.

"What we know is that brick and mortar school isn't always the best fit for every student," Robin Smith, Vigo Virtual Success Academy Principal said. "This provides for students, families, principals, and educators just that extra option to ensure that in Vigo County we're trying our best to educate everyone."

It's called Vigo Virtual Success Academy. It's the Vigo County Schools new virtual option that a lot of families seem to be interested in,

"As a former principal, I know that need that's out there. I've talked with a number of folks and I know that we have the need," Smith said. 

Like the need from student Harlie Smith. She has physical and mental health issues and because of that, she misses a lot of school days. She said this option is better for her and students like her.

"Sometimes it's not just physical. Sometimes I can't get out of bed because of physical problems, so I miss a lot of school. But sometimes, I just can't get out of bed because I don't have the motivation to, because mentally I'm like why am I doing this? But I can go to school even when I'm having days like that because of this other option," 

The virtual school is on the same schedule as Vigo County Schools. Which means it starts up August 6th as well.

To learn more about the virtual school you can visit their website, here. 

