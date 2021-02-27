A look into maple syrup production

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recent weather has had an impact on local maple syrup production.

We stopped by the Sugar Cabin at Prairie Creek Park in Vigo county.

This is where families took a tour of the trails and got up close to the maple syrup lines connecting trees.

The Vigo county parks and recreation department offered the hike.

The trees are tapped and they say is used to make golden, amber, dark, and very dark maple syrup.

The natural resource programmer says recent harsh winter weather delayed sap collection this year.

"It slowed things down quite significantly. You can't get sap out of a frozen tree. So, what really we're benefiting from - the warm weather. Unfortunately, the weather is getting a little too warm too fast which kind of threatens the length of out season, being able to gather sap from the trees," says natural resource programmer Laura Maloney.

Once work started Maloney says up to 750-gallons of sap was collected in a single day.

Only 20-gallons of maple syrup have been produced so far this season but, Maloney says there is still plenty to buy!

You can get yourself a jug at the Sugar Cabin or at the park office.