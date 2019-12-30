A look back on the key moments of the jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- You are the hate it, "that’s gonna be an eyesore for everything," said Terry Rickey in a previous interview.

Or you love it. "I am fully on board with the size design and location in jail," said Vigo County sheriff in a previous interview.

The Vigo County Jail was a hot topic in 2019.

A judge said the old jail was unconstitutional and a new one needs to be built.

We sat down with County Commissioner Brad Anderson and talked about the steps that lead to the future Jails location.

"We’ve always known there was a need for a larger, larger jail we been sending people out for several years," said Anderson.

One of the first properties that came into the discussion was International Paper Property.

"We thought we would save the taxpayers quite a bit of money bye I will have a piece probably already owned," said Anderson.

The City Council vetoed that plan. Anderson said that was one of the most frustrating times during this whole process.

They looked it nearly 16 other locations. But after months of meetings and debates, the City Council approved The former Stu's Golf Course. It sits right behind the movie theater.

It’ll cost about $64 million to build. Anderson believes this will be beneficial for everyone moving forward this is a good location.

"It's straight down 1st st. from the courthouse is short for transporting very safe because there’s no railroads in between we ever did need expansion we designed this for expansion," said Anderson.

He said work will begin on the road to the jail after the winter months in 2020.