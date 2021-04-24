A look back at the life of pioneer women

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Conversations in history took place earlier today at the History center of Vigo county.

The session looked at two imporant aspects in the role of pioneer women.

Health issues and legal restrictions.

The historian who spoke says women were under-appreciated in those days.

He adds women often died younger than the man.

He says their life span was roughly 20 to 45 years old.

He says it's important to take a look back at the past.

"Not enough attention has been paid to the role of women. They have all these little hardships that everyone has plus they're doing as much or sometimes more than their husband or father is doing," says Professional historian writer Tim Crumrin.