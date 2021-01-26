A look back at the blizzard of 1978

WABASH VALLEY, Ind (WTHI) - The blizzard of 1978 still holds the overall record as having the biggest impact on the Wabash Valley.

It began on Wednesday, January 25th, and didn’t leave until Friday the 27th.

In its wake snow depths of 20 to 40 inches had fallen, with drifts up to 20 feet in some locations.

Snow began slowly, with snow already on the ground. By 7 pm only another inch had accumulated, but by 10 pm 35 miles per hour wind slammed gulf moisture into arctic air, resulting in the worst blizzard in Indiana history.

By 7 am on the 26th, the temperature had dropped to zero with wind chill readings more than 20 below zero.

At one point, visibility was reduced to near zero. Wind gusts of 55mph and drifting snow prompted the Governor to declare a state of emergency for the entire state.

The Indianapolis airport closed, an Amtrack train was stranded and by the afternoon of January 26th, every road in Indiana was officially closed.

When the storm finally exited the state, it left us cold, powerless, and buried in snow measured in feet, not inches.