A look at the numbers: Wabash Valley COVID-19 cases

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A majority of Wabash Valley counties are reporting at least one COVID-19 case.

As of Sunday evening, Richland and Lawrence counties in Illinois are the only local areas with no confirmed cases.

Cumberland County, Illinois was the first to report a local case. There are 3 cases in Jasper County, 3 cases in Crawford County and 2 cases in Clark County according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In Indiana, there are 17 active cases in Vigo County according to the local health department. There have also been 2 deaths. There are 8 confirmed cases in Knox County according the local health department and the state is reporting 10 cases in Green County.

Illinois is now reporting 11,256 cases in 71 counties. There have been 274 deaths.

There are 4,411 cases in Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 127 deaths.