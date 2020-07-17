A look at Dustin Honken's crimes, hours before his execution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- This week all eyes are on Terre Haute, Indiana as federal executions resume for the first time in 17 years.

Both Daniel Lewis Lee and Wesley Purkey were executed this week.

Friday, Iowa meth kingpin, Dustin Honken will also be executed.

Honken had several run-ins with law enforcement prior to his murder conviction.

In 2004, a jury in Iowa found Honkey guilty of murdering 5 people in 1993.

Victims include two informants, a girlfriend of one of the informants, and her two young daughters.

Honken's death sentence will mark 27 years since killing his very first victim.

He will also become the only Iowan since 1963 to have the death sentence.

News 10 will have a media witness in the execution chamber.

We will continue to follow this story and bring updates throughout the day.