A long waiting list for kids looking for their Big Brother or Big Sister

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- 60 in 6 that's the bold initiative, big brothers, big sisters of the Wabash Valley is taking on.

It means they're looking for 60 bigs to match with 60 littles in just six months.

"It's somebody who is a mentor who wants to be a friend to them that they can really confide in they can really open about how they feel and things of that nature," Brandon Halleck, CFO for Big Brothers, Big Sisters said.

Jordan Adams has been a big brother for the past two and a half years. He said his little has changed his life and made him a better person.

"It's really rewarding to see this kid grow up from when we started to now and that's what I enjoy about it," Adams said.

So far Big Brothers Big Sister has made eight matches. If you're on the fence about becoming a big Adams says you should take the leap and help out a kid in the community.

"This little this child just wants your friendship and your role model and your leadership like that's what they want and so just do it," Adams said.

The initiative started in April and ends in September.

Leaders of the organization said they have more than 30 kids who are on the waiting list looking for a big.

If you're interested in helping you can find out more, here.