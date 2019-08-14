A long-time member of the Honey Creek Fire Department has passed away

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who dedicated years of service to a local fire department has died.
Robert 'Bob' Hayes recently passed away.
He was a long-time member of the Honey Creek Fire Department.
Current members say Hayes was an original member of the department when it was formed in the 1970s.
He held several positions and most recently was active reserve.
Visitation will be at DeBaun Funeral Home on Springhill in Terre Haute on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
His funeral will follow.
In place of flower, his family is asking that people donate to 'Clothe a Child' or Maryland Community Church in Terre Haute.
