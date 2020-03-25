A local woman who has the coronavirus is speaking out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH)--Lauren Dulay said she tested positive through a test from Union Hospital.

We spoke with her on day 12 of her self quarantine.

She said she didn't experience the symptoms commonly linked to the virus at first.

We want to reiterate this is her personal experience with the coronavirus.

LINK | CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 - IMPORTANT LINKS AND RESOURCES

Dulay said it started with allergy-like symptoms. For her, it was sinus pressure, congestion, postnasal drip.

But over the next few days, it began to get worse. She said she had body aches, fatigue, shortness of breath and fever for two days.

Dulay said this was her rock bottom.

Her message to everyone is simple: If you feel sick, stay at home and call a doctor.

"I was not aware that these symptoms were the coronavirus and I'm sure a lot of other people weren't aware of that as well. Those symptoms are extremely common and they can be mistaken for allergies and you can spread it without knowing it," said Dulay.

Again, the CDC says confirmed cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

Symptoms include fever cough shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear between two to 14 days after exposure.