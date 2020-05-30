A local woman shares her story living with Multiple Sclerosis on World MS day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Pam Grimes spends many of her days doing "dry and bossing".

It's a hobby she never thought she'd pick up.

But she also never thought she'd be living with multiple sclerosis.

It's an unpredictable disease that affects the central nervous system.

"I'm basically short-circuited so the messages to my brain to my feet especially don't get to my feet. So I don't walk and i haven't for a long time," said Grimes.

Grimes is now bound to a wheelchair and will be for the rest of her life.

She was diagnosed with m-s in 1992 on her 10th wedding anniversary.

"Tears cried at the beginning and things that you can't do I won't be going here I won't be doing that but there's a whole lot that I still can do," said Grimes.

There's no cure for the disease.

"So there are 10,000 people at least in the state that has ms there are almost a million people in the U.S.," said Grimes.

That's what fuels her and others to find a cure.

She works with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to raise awareness.

Grimes said her future is uncertain, but she believes there's light at the end of this tunnel.

"I could say oh wow it's me but that wouldn't make me feel any better and it wouldn't make you feel any better so it's like get over yourself and get out there and do," said Grimes.

Grimes said the disease isn't genetic and the cause is still unknown.