A Vincennes woman is helping kids ease their fear of COVID-19 with a story!

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- A local woman created a story to help tell kids about the coronavirus.

It's called "Something's in the Air".

Dedra Lewis is the author behind this story.

She's the Children's Director for her church, First Baptist in Vincennes.

Lewis said many kids asked her questions about the virus.

So, she gathered them up and wrote them into a story.

She said it's not only making the children smile but grown-ups too.

"I didn't want the kids to carry the weight of the coronavirus situation I wanted them to know that hey we want you to talk about it we want you to be open and not internalize everything but we also want you to know that we as adults have your back," said Lewis.

Lewis said she's been writing kids stories for some time now.

She hopes to get this story published.

If you would like to hear the story, here's a link to her FaceBook page.