The Greene County COVID-19 vaccine clinic is changing locations, this is what you need to know

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Greene County Health Department is changing its vaccine location. The county will be moving to the old COVID-19 testing site.

It's at the Greene County Highway Department.

The health department said it doesn't need a lot of space anymore. They used to see more than 100 people a day at their vaccination clinic, but now they're only seeing around 20 people a day.

Health officials said the new location will be better for everyone.

Health officials said, "It is a more central location for most people versus coming all the way to Bloomfield. It does have a setup that is good for what we need to do with the vaccinations and the amount of people that we have."

Starting June first you can get your vaccine at the new location.

Monday through Friday kids ages 12 to 19 can get the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered from 1:50 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:50 to 6 p.m.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered on Thursdays from 1:50 p.m. to 6 .m.

On Saturdays, Pfizer will also be offered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.