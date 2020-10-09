A local teacher asked for spools for an outdoor classroom - and Duke Energy made it happen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy made a donation to Lost Creek Elementary School on Friday, and the donation isn't something you would normally think of.

Art teacher Kasey Chew says she made a post on social media asking for people to donate wooden spools. She wanted to able to have an outdoor classroom for her students.

Duke Energy made that possible.

They donated enough spools so she could have her classroom.

Chew says this will give her students the chance to be more creative. She's very thankful because this is something she has wanted for a long time.

Chew says her students are so excited, and they can't wait to use their new classroom.