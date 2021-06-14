A local shelter is getting the funds they need to keep their doors open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is giving $500,000 to 28 domestic violence shelters across the state. One local shelter is seeing a portion of that money. The Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA for short, is receiving $10,000 in grant money.

The money will go toward housing people at the shelter along with funding the other services CODA has to offer.

It's called the Social Services Block Grant. It's designed to support shelters as they help people who suffer from domestic violence.

Emily Murray is the Executive Director for CODA. She told News 10 that this grant money is very beneficial. Murray said the money will be used to help with all costs the emergency shelter has.

Those needs include feeding residents, paying bills, and helping take residents to appointments.

Murray told us that CODA heavily relies on federal funding in order to keep its doors open. She said it's very important for CODA to keep all its services open to the public, especially right now.

She told News 10 that when the pandemic first hit CODA saw more people needing help.

Now, she said she's seeing numbers slowly start to decrease in their legal department.

While this is good news, Murry said she's seeing something else entirely different.

Murray said, "I look every week to see on the arrests the domestic violence numbers are up, so I think overall the trend is still up."

Murray said that currently, the shelter is at its maximum capacity. She said while CODA can no longer shelter people at their facility there are still plenty of ways people can get help.

CODA has contacts with other shelters, a legal department to help with no-contact orders, and a case management team.

Murray said, "It's really important for them to have some sort of support system even though they may not know us very well when they come in we all kind of become a family."

Murray said now more than ever it is important that the shelter's doors remain open. That's why she said the grant is coming at a great time.

She said, "The fact that we can provide the services that we do for free is huge. You know the people that we serve here wouldn't be able to pay for these services. So, we wouldn't be able to operate without these funds, it's huge."

Murray said if you need help, or know someone that does, you should contact CODA immediately.

You can reach CODA by clicking here or call (812)-232-1736.