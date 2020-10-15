A local service is here to help people in domestic abuse situations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to the national coalition against domestic violence...Nearly 10 million people are abused by their partners every year. Those numbers could look different due to COVID-19. Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA, said their numbers have increased.

CODA offers several resources for victims of domestic abuse. One of those resources is offering legal services.

They will provide referrals to attorneys, secure protective orders, and provide the survivor with someone to be there with them through the whole process.

CODA Executive Director Emily Murray said the courthouse has seen a staggering increase in services. She said people are now trapped inside with their abusers and they have nowhere to go.

Murray said, "This has been so stressful on everybody. So, if you add you know, someone, an abuser, plus financial stress physical stress, abuse is going to skyrocket. Abuse has skyrocketed."

They have been helping survivors who have suffered from domestic abuse since 1985. But the shelter did not open publicly till 2017.

CODA offers many services, like legal advocacy, shelter, and a crisis line. However, Murray said the most important thing they offer survivors is a chance to rest.

She said, "You know they don't have to come in and start working or doing anything. They just rest, because abuse creates such trauma, it creates trauma, and when you're trying to heal from trauma you need to just rest."

The organization just wants to give survivors a chance to heal fully. The survivors can stay there for as long as they need. CODA bridges survivors with the necessary tools they need.

Murray said, "If they need to get on food stamps, or they need help finding a job or finding housing, we're here to help them. If they need mental health services or physical health services, we make a lot of referrals."

Murray says CODA is very near and dear to her heart. She said she first got involved with the organization as a volunteer. She said when the opportunity came to be an executive director, she couldn't say no.

"I've always been really drawn to helping people. I've always had a servant's heart ever since I can remember, and so being able to help people that are in really tough, dark, situations has really appealed to me."

If you or someone you know needs help you can contact CODA directly. Their telephone number is 800-566-2632.

You can also visit their website by clicking here.