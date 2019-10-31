A local school district has seen more than 40 cases of a contagious infection

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- There have been more than 40 cases of pneumonia reported throughout the clay county schools.

News 10 spoke to Lynn Stoelting, the Coordinator of Health Services for Clay Community Schools.

She said the school corporation is being proactive to make sure this virus doesn't spread.

The school corporation had seen this rise in pneumonia cases over the last three to four weeks.

Stoelting said this is something they've been monitoring for a while.

"That's kind of unusual this time of year. we've seen a lot more in about middle age students and some elementary students even down to preschool. It's more dangerous the younger the child is," said Stoelting.

The virus can spread many ways like coughing and sneezing without covering your nose or mouth.

It can spread quickly through large crowds like at a school.

With this in mind, Stoelting says the schools are working to make sure it doesn't get out of control.

"A lot of extra cleaning not only over our fall break but in the evenings as far as tables and doorknobs and things like that," said Stoelting.

She said the best way to make sure the virus doesn't spread is by washing your hands.

If you're experiencing a fever, chills or excessive coughing see your doctor.

Stoelting said resting, taking medicine and drinking lots of water can help get you or your child back to health.