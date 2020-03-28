TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's rare to see all the seats empty inside Cackleberries but this is how it's been since dining rooms closed across the state.

Some say they're staying afloat thanks to regulars.

The sign flashes on at cackleberries, but inside...

"It's completely empty it's like a ghost town. It's pretty...it's a shocker to our community," said Rachel Mishon, a waitress at Cackleberries.

She said business was abruptly halted after all dining rooms closed.

"A big bolk of the regulars that we have are a lot older in their 70's we have more of that cliental than I feel like most other restaurants do so it's caused more worry."

Thankfully, no one here has lost their job, but shifts have been cut.

Mishon used to work about three days a week now she can only get one day.

Mishon said they take orders from the lobby or curbside.

We asked how the restaurant is doing financially.

Mishon said they're hurting.

"As a server, money comes and goes all businesses in the restaurant industry it's just something that we're just going to have to deal with for the next couple months," said Mishon.

The closings are until April 6th. Some believe it could be extended until much later.