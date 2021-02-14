A local rehabilitation center needs your help to keep its doors open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Rehab facilities, and those seeking rehabilitation themselves, are finding it hard to survive during the pandemic. An intake coordinator with a local rehabilitation service said the center almost had to close its doors multiple times this year, but somehow, it carried on.

The Avenues is a nine-month faith-based rehabilitation facility, and program, for women.

It provides safe and affordable living environments for adults seeking recovery.

However, due to funding, it may not be able to offer these services anymore.

Deanna Griffin is the intake coordinator for The Avenues. She told News 10 this pandemic has almost made The Avenues close its doors several times.

She said the only reason The Avenues are open right now is due to different community resources, and other rehabilitation centers stepping up and offering a lifeline.

Griffin said the lifeline has only helped keep the doors open and nothing more.

She told News 10 she and her staff have gone months without a paycheck.

Now while this would be concerning to many, Griffin said she doesn’t mind going months without pay.

She told News 10 she knows the work she is doing is more important than earning money.

Griffin said, “When you see these women get reunited with their kids again hitting goals they never thought possible in their lives, you know getting those year tokens, you know nothing can compare to that. It’s the most amazing gift.”

Griffin said if you at home want to help keep the doors open, you can. You can click here to donate directly.