A local parent adds her insight on what it was like to vaccinate her kids

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --Once the age opened up for ages 12 to 19 to get the COVID-19 vaccine many places started preparing for many kids to come in. That includes health departments, pharmacies, and even hospitals. The Greene County General Hospital started vaccinating kids when the age limit opened up.

At first many kids signed up, but the numbers have slowly declined.

One local parent spoke with News 10 on why she decided to get her kids vaccinated.

When vaccines opened up for kids age 16 and older, the hospital visited three out of five schools in Greene County to get kids vaccinated.

Since the age has expanded, and schools have ended, the hospital is still seeing kids come into their vaccine clinic.

Stacy Burris with the Greene County General Hospital told News 10, "The schools were so happy to have us in and doing that. I think that they see this as a way to move on as well. and not have to quarantine everyone that comes in close contact with a positive."

Burris is also a parent.

She said her kids were the first to get vaccinated when the age changed.

She told News 10 at first she was hesitant about getting her kids vaccinated, but she soon changed her mind once medical professionals gave her the all-clear.

Burris said, "Once I had their kind of 'okay' with it, as a parent I was like all right that's enough for me. and I am fully vaccinated, so now my entire family is fully vaccinated. and we are just really happy to be moving on."

Burris said she's thankful that she and her family can now look into the future and slowly put the pandemic behind them.

She told News 10 that she's happy she got her kids vaccinated, but it's definitely a choice you have to think of carefully.

She said, "I just feel that it was the right decision for my family. you know everyone can make their own decisions for their families, but it's worked out well for my family."

Burris said to help you make an informed decision you should listen to trusted medical professionals.