A local organization wants you to know it's okay reaching out for help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to the World Health Organization, one in three women have been sexually assaulted by someone they know. That person could be a husband, boyfriend, or even a family member.

The Director of the Kinsey Institute for Sexual Assault Research Initiative Zoe Peterson said it's important for us to see the extreme acts of violence against women in the media.

She said this sheds light on how violent things can get and reminds us that most violence against women takes place in close quarters.

Many of these acts include emotional abuse, physical abuse, and sexual abuse. She said many of these acts also go unnoticed.

Peterson said, "What we know is that all of these kinds of experiences of violence when they're perpetrated by someone close to the women are often not reported to the police. They're often invisible."

That invisible offense is unfortunately what we are seeing here in the Wabash Valley.

Sexual Assault Advocate for the Council on Domestic Abuse Tiffany Heaton told News 10 that many victims don't report their sexual assault.

She told us some of the main factors of why people don't report their abuse is because they don't how to, they're scared to come forward, or they don't want to put their partners in a bad situation.

Heaton said, "I feel like unfortunately a lot of women in some ways blame themselves. They're embarrassed, shy, and they have nowhere to go if they do report."

Heaton said she knows how hard it is to come forward about your partner, but you need to if you've been in that situation.

She told News 10 even if you don't want to report your partner to the police there are other ways you can get help.

She said you can call coda directly if you've been a victim of sexual abuse, and coda will not go to the police if you don't want to.

Heaton said she knows how scary the situation can be and she just wants to make sure the victims feel safe reaching out for help.

She said, "Especially when they don't have anyone else to turn to, sometimes it's just me in the hospital room or the police station. And that's the most fulfilling part is just being a friend."

If you need help or know someone that does, you can contact CODA directly.

You can click here to be directed to their Facebook page.