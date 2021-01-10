A local long-term care facility is thankful to have received the COVID-19 vaccine

LINTON, Ind. (WHIT) -- Long-term care facilities along with health care workers were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Some long term care facilities just recently received their first dose. Glenburn Home is a senior living center in Linton, Indiana who received its first dose just recently.

Residents and staff received the vaccine at the end of December, and they’re very thankful they did.

Kevin Hanni is the CFO of Glenburn home.

He told News 10 that he got the vaccine for personal and professional reasons.

He said he wanted to see his grandchildren again, and he wanted to protect those with who he worked around/with.

He told News 10 he decided to get the vaccine one week after speaking with his doctor.

He said, “I asked him, and he said he had been researching, he saw absolutely no reason to not get the vaccine at that point. So, I really didn’t hesitate. All I had was, the day following, was a sore arm.”

Hanni told News 10 he’s looking forward to getting his second dose. He said getting the vaccine has helped him feel like we are making some progress to end the pandemic.

While there is hope that one day Glenburn Home can return back to how it was before the pandemic, Hanni said that day won’t be anytime soon.

He said, “Not that we’ll change our current habits of masks and social distancing, we have to keep doing that even though we have the vaccine. But, it’s just a big step forward.”

Hanni encourages you to get the vaccine when you can. He told News 10 this is the best way to protect everyone.

He said, “The risk of going ahead and getting the vaccine far outweighs not getting it, just from a general public and our long-term care perspective as well.”