A local library helps to restore your history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- A new piece of technology at the Vigo County Library can help you preserve your family history.

It's called the Recording Family Stories Program.

You simply sign up and schedule a time to use the recording booth.

A few questions are available to help you get started.

You get up to an hour each session.

Once you're done, your recording will be edited and uploaded to the library's oral history collection.

Organizers say this is a great way to reconnect generations.

"I think about the stories that I have in my family, from my family's past they're integral to who I am. And so, it's extremely valuable to have these stories preserved for eternity", said Seth James. He works in the Special Collections Department.

There's no cost. If you're interested you can give call the library at 812-232-1113.

Simply ask for the Special Collections Department.