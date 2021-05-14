A local health department is urging you to get your vaccine

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control state that if you're fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear your mask indoors, or outdoors. Some health departments hope the new guidance will encourage people to get the vaccine.

The Greene County Health Department is continuing to make sure all residents who want the vaccine can get it.

However, health officials said interest has significantly slowed down.

Right now, Greene County is still seeing positive cases of COVID-19.

Those positive cases are coming from unvaccinated adults and children.

So far, the Greene County Health Department has vaccinated 29% of its residents. They're looking to increase that number to 70%.

Shari Lewis with the Greene County Health Department said, "With this new announcement from the CDC we're hoping that it will encourage those who have waited or are perhaps hesitant to come in and get vaccinated."

Adults aren't the only ones the health department wants to get vaccinated.

Both the health department and Greene County General Hospital are now offering the Phifzer vaccine to the public. This includes children 12 to 18.

To sign up parents can contact the hospital, the health department, or sign up online to schedule appointments.

Officials hope that with more children getting the vaccine the county's overall positive case numbers can go down.

Health officials said that if you are fully vaccinated you do not have to quarantine if you're a close contact.

Officials add this will help schools get back on track.

Lewis said, "All the destruction that has been happening with schools with children requiring to quarantine with teams, being quarantined, potentially impacting games, this is a big change."

To contact the health department to set up an appointment you can click here.

To set one up yourself, you can click here.