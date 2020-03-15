A local food program is making sure students are fed during school closings.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)--Many schools are closing due to the spread of the coronavirus, including Clay County schools.

That's roughly 8-hundred students that could be missing their one guaranteed meal of the day school lunch.

Volunteers with the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program came out last minute to help pack.

More than 400 bags are ready for pick-up.

Normally they'd deliver this food to kids for spring break.

As we've reported, schools will be closed starting Monday due to the spread of COVID-19.

Volunteers say that pushed them into action getting food ready now.

Some say they were blindsided by the schools closing but this is something that they prepare for.

"Food helps people remain healthy if they're compromised and they don't have food it's that much more of a struggle to heal up so we need people to be as healthy as possible and food is part of that," said Tara Mitchell, a volunteer for the program.

You can pick up your food starting on Monday at the Clay County YMCA.

It opens at 6 am.

Volunteers say they're working to get food for the following week.

They say that cost roughly $4,500.

They are accepting food donations.

If you would like to donate, click here for their FaceBook page.