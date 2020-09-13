A local family was awoken in the night when a driver crashed into their home

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- "I could've lost everyone..in a matter of 3 minutes..."

As they step over broken shards of glass, Georgia Hyer and Jerick Hayden are trying to figure out what's next.

"You just think it's never going to happen to you," said Hyer.

Hyer told News 10, her family was enjoying a movie on Friday night

The kids fell asleep on the couch, and around 11:30, Hyer said she headed to bed. But not even 30 minutes after she laid down, she heard a powerful noise that shook the entire home.

"I remember running down the hallway, and I started yelling the kids the kids cause I saw the headlights," said Hyer.

The couple told us an impaired woman drove into the side of their house.

Hyer said that wasn't the scariest part either, "I saw Brently (her 5-year-old daughter) on the floor and I looked on the couch and Avi (her 3-year-old daughter) wasn't there...I...I...honestly thought I was going to lift something up and see like Avi lifeless," said Hyer.

Hyer said the car's impact was so powerful her 3-year-old was shot out the window and landed outside.

After three stitches to her head, and a few bruises and cuts later, little Avi is ok.

We reached out to the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

They couldn't give me the driver's name or say if she's facing any charges at this time.

The house was knocked off its foundation.

Hyer said she's thankful they can all walk away.

"Life can change in the blink of an eye and hold your babies a lot closer than what you think you need to do," said Hyer.

The family said they're staying with family and friends until they can get back on their feet

We will continue to reach out to the Sheriff's Department until we learn more.