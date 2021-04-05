A local eco-center is working to help you learn how to help protect the Earth

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Earth Day is later this month, and a local eco-center is hosting ways for you to learn each week.

The White Violet Center with the Sisters of Providence hosted a Facebook live on Monday.

It focused on land and animals.

The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana want to to encourage all to celebrate Earth Day every... Posted by White Violet Center for Eco-Justice on Monday, April 5, 2021

The group talked about how soil restoration begins, with the help of animals and land.

The director of the organization, Lorrie Herber, told News 10 it takes an entire community to make a difference.

"As long as there are people among us who are not really taking up the mantle of care for creation, then our Earth will suffer. So everybody plays a role," Herber said.

