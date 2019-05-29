Couple arrested for multiple child sex crime charges, with one facing an incest charge, returns to court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A couple arrested for multiple sex crime charges will return to court Wednesday morning for an initial hearing.
Barbara and David Day were arrested just last week after being accused of participating in sexual acts with a minor.
Right now, both face charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, vicarious sexual gratification, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Barbara faces an additional charge of incest.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY WOMAN FACES A CHARGE OF INCEST AS PAIR ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES
According to court records, the victim says Barbara and David were getting intimate and motioned for the victim to join in.
Following those actions, David took part in sexual intercourse with the underaged victim.
At the previous hearing, the state requested more time to file charges, currently, there have been no formal charges filed.
Their bond has been set at 50,000 no 10%.
