'We'll never fill that void...' Shakamak community mourns the loss of a teen killed in crash

Many in the Jasonville community are mourning after a deadly crash claims the life of a young girl and sends two others to the hospital.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Many in the Jasonville community are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Kaylee Moore.

The other 2 girls Jade-Lyn Brassie 16 and Ever Green 15 are in stable condition.

The girls were headed north on the county road when the SUV left the roadway and struck a tree.

News 10 was at the crash site and spoke to some people who were paying their respects. 

One man told us this is a parent's worst nightmare.

"She had a long future ahead of them it's hard to believe what comes around all the time. Kids dying left and right and we're wondering why," said Timothy Samm. He lives close to where the accident happened.

We also stopped by Shakamak High School where we spoke with the principal Brenton Anderson. 

Anderson said when he and others heard the devastating news, they were in shock.

Friday morning the school had a prayer circle.

Students and staff all came together to remember Kaylee Moore who died in the crash.

They were also praying for a speedy recovery for the other two girls Ever Green and Jade-Lyn Brassie.

Some students have even put placed notes on Moore's locker.

Anderson said this is something that they'll have to get through together.

"We'll never fill that void and so it is a loss and it'll be a loss that we feel for..forever and so just a rough time and we're just going to try and get through it together," said Anderson. 

Principal Anderson said there will be community efforts to support the families in the near future. 

