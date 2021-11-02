"The customers are very antsy." Local car dealership is impacted by car shipping delays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a global shortage of microchips which has greatly hurt local car dealerships.

New cars require over 1,000 microchips to function properly. Without this key component, cars are unable to operate. Ongoing shipping delays have also resulted in the low supply of cars.

This shortage has affected many local dealerships, especially Fuson automotive. The Vice President, David Fuson, says his lot has never looked so empty.

"Normally we stock around between 80 to 90 new cars and we're down to 5," says Fuson.

He attributes the low stock to shipping issues. He says his business has sold over 60 cars, but none of them have been delivered.

"Those semi-conductors come into the West coast ports which are just bogged down. They can't get the product through they can't get products through. whether it's semi-conductors auto parts everything" says Fuson.

Sales consultant, Garrett Brown, says customers understand the delay but are becoming impatient.

"The customers are very antsy. I mean it's definitely a buyers market. Everyone is interested in trading in their vehicles and getting new ones" says Brown.

Fuson encourages consumers looking to purchase new cars to begin the process sooner rather than later. He also recommends trading in old cars because the value you will get in return is a record high.