A local business is seeing an uptick in sales amid the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has been especially hard on businesses.

A local woman says her small baking business is actually booming right now.

As we continue our coverage of how coronavirus is impacting the Wabash Valley, Judy Eveland operates Judy's Country Kitchen.

She says her profits have tripled during the pandemic.

Eveland bakes everything from zuccini bread to pies in all flavors!

"They was buying my pies and my breads like crazy and I sold out of that and I sold all of my pies and I make angel food cake and I sold out of that," said Judy Eveland the owner of Judy's Country Kitchen.

Eveland says she's been doing this for 5 years.

She also works as a teachers assistant part time all while juggling her baking business.

If you want to try out her sweet goods, she's at the Farmers Market at the Meadows Shopping Center on Saturdays from 8am to noon.