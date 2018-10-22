A local business is encouraging voters to get to the polls

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Election Day is just two weeks out, and a local business is encouraging you to get to the polls.

Baesler's Market is handing out flyers as a reminder of early voting.

The flyers list various locations and times of places where you can cast your ballot.

You can vote at the Vigo County Annex Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Baesler's is no longer a polling place, but they want to get the word out about other locations where you can vote.

Starting October 30th, you can vote at the Booker T. Washington Center, Northside Bingo Hall, Operating Engineers, West Vigo Community Center, Seelyville Town Hall and IBEW Local Union #725.

These locations are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They will also be open on Election Day from 6 .m. to 6 p.m.