Long line for free ham dinners

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) - Many people are hurting financially right now and that was made clear today judging by how many people lined up for free meals.

Cars were wrapped around Ben Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute Saturday morning.

B&S Plumbing, Heating and Cooling partners with Catholic Charities for a Christmas ham dinner giveaway each year.

It's usually held at Ryves Hall in Terre Haute but was moved here due to the pandemic.

The giveaway started at 9 this morning but cars were lined up well before distribution started.

More than 300 hams were passed out to families.

"There's been so many lay-offs and job furloughs and reduced hours and people are really having a hard time with trying to meet the basic needs of their home," said Jennifer Buell with Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities has teamed up with B&S plumbing for the past nine years.