A local Rotary club is drawing attention to another virus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The world has been focused on coronavirus and for good reason but a Wabash valley group is drawing attention to another crippling virus.

Saturday was World Polio Day.

The virus can spread from person to person and cause paralysis because it affects the spinal cord.

The Terre Haute Rotary Club wants to get you thinking about this illness.

The virus is preventable with a vaccine but is still threatening children in other parts of the world.

The virus thankfully has largely been eradicated.

But the coronavirus pandemic slowed those efforts in places like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Terre Haute was the 84th city in the world to establish a Rotary club.

This club's main focus is eradicating polio.



"Rotary began immunization clinics in the late 1970s and officially organized their polio plus campaign in 1985 with the goal of raising 120 million dollars and to begin eradicating Polio worldwide," said Josh Zuerner a member of the Rotary club.

The Rotary club in Terre Haute raises money for children to get immunizations at birth.

It used to sicken hundreds of thousands each year.

That's why Rotarians say they are pushing for every child to be vaccinated.