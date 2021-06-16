A local FFA member is competing for Indiana FFA State Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The 92nd Indiana FFA Convention is being held at the State Fairgrounds this week in Indianapolis. Officials will be holding elections to hire seven roles for the upcoming year on June 17th. One of sixteen those candidates is set to represent the Wabash Valley.

The positions that are open are president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter, and sentinel.

Once the members will be selected, they will work for one year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 12,500 members statewide.

It’s a high honor to be in the running for a State Office for the FFA. And having a State Officer who is from the Wabash Valley could mean more opportunities to benefit the Wabash Valley. Bonnie Witt is one of those candidates. And she is very excited about this opportunity.

“I enjoy getting to know people personally so that is definitely something I would take into my time as being a State Officer.”

Witt is currently the Vice President for the Sullivan County FFA Chapter. She has been a part of the FFA Chapter since the summer of her freshman year in high school.

Now she gets to represent her chapter at the State FFA Convention where elections will be held for 16 individuals throughout the state.

Storm Team 10's David Siple spoke with Kevin Cross who is the Advisor for Sullivan FFA, and he says that Bonnie has grown so much and describes why this alone makes her a great candidate.

“I think that’s a great leadership quality in Bonnie and it’s something consistent with her. She definitely looks at what’s the greater purpose of what I’m doing not necessarily what’s the accomplishment.”

Witt has been the Vice President for Sullivan FFA for two years. She takes pride that her chapter is very community-based. And she hopes to become more involved if she is elected for State Office. Witt describes why the Wabash Valley is so close to her.

“I absolutely love the people here because they are so nice and they’ve been willing to reach out to me and get to know me as well and that just means so much to me to have their support going through all of this.”

This story will be updated once News 10 receives the final results of the election.