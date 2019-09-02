A labor day tradition in Terre Haute continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) -- It's a tradition here in Terre Haute.

After the labor day parade everyone heads to Fairbanks park for an after parade party!

It's something that's been happening for years.

All morning long a group cooks pounds of ham and beans for anyone in the area to enjoy.

It's something many people say is a part of their labor day tradition.

“They've been doing it for so many years and when that fella passed away and I don't know his name and it didn't get done everyone was crying when are we gonna have our beans those beans,” Joe Duby, the cook said.

Plumbers and Steamfitters provide all the food for the After-parade get together.