A health center celebrates a decade of serving Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A wabash valley health center is celebrating more than a decade of serving people struggling with mental illness and addiction.

Harsha Behavioral Center is turning 12 years old this month.

The Harshawat family opened the program in Terre Haute after recognizing the need for inpatient services.

This center offers 24 hour intensive psychiatric services to patients ages three and up.

The doctors here have led discussions on mental illness and the growing problem of opioid addiction.

They say it's important for everyone to focus on their mental health as well as their physical health.

"We need to continue to do a lot of work to educate and support and treat individuals with mental health illness, may it be autism, may it be, ya know, depression," said Roopam.

She adds, Harsha will continue to add services as the needs of the community evolve.